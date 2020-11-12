INDEPENDENCE – Leo F. Schuler, 88, of Independence died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery with military honors. A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, at Reiff Family Center in Independence with a rosary was said at 4:45 p.m.
Face masks and social distancing are required for all in attendance.
Leo was born on March 6, 1932, in Raymond, the son of Matthew and Kathryn (Reuter) Schuler.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Schuler of Independence; three children; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister; and many nieces and nephews.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Leo F. Schuler Memorial Fund, % Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Avenue SE, Independence, IA 50644.
