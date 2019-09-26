|
INDEPENDENCE - Leo P. Craney, age 68, of Beloit died unexpectedly on Thursday September 5, 2019 in his home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 822 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin. Friends were received on Tuesday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Leo was born November 15, 1950, to the late Cecil and Rita (Moroney) Craney in Independence, Iowa. Leo grew up on the family farm in Independence and graduated from Independence High School with the class of 1969. He enlisted into the U.S. Army on May 6, 1970, and served his country until his honorable discharge on January 12, 1972. Leo worked as a semi-truck driver his entire adult life, retiring in 2016.
In 1999, he joined and became an active member of the Beloit Noon Lions Club, serving on the Rose Committee and the Eye Bank Delivery Committee. He was recently awarded the prestigious "Lion of the Year" award for his many years of dedicated and continual service. Leo was also active in the Vets Roll campaign, and he was a RV driver on the first trip to Washington. In later years, he returned to Washington as a guest.
Leo enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises with his friend, Pat. Most recently, Leo attended antique tractor shows, tractor pulls, and seminars about history. He will be remembered for his helpful and kind demeanor and his ability to make conversation with anyone.
Leo is survived by his son, Nickolas Craney; his daughter, Kelli Craney; his sister, Ann (Russ) Kreutner; his two brothers, Larry Craney and Mike Craney; his nephew, Jeremy (Kristi) Kreutner; his niece, Julie (Brett) Butrick; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul, and two infant sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Leo's name.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019