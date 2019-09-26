Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Mark Funeral Cremation & Pre-Planning
1000 E Inman Pkwy
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Craney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo P. Craney


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo P. Craney Obituary
INDEPENDENCE - Leo P. Craney, age 68, of Beloit died unexpectedly on Thursday September 5, 2019 in his home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 822 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin. Friends were received on Tuesday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Leo was born November 15, 1950, to the late Cecil and Rita (Moroney) Craney in Independence, Iowa. Leo grew up on the family farm in Independence and graduated from Independence High School with the class of 1969. He enlisted into the U.S. Army on May 6, 1970, and served his country until his honorable discharge on January 12, 1972. Leo worked as a semi-truck driver his entire adult life, retiring in 2016.

In 1999, he joined and became an active member of the Beloit Noon Lions Club, serving on the Rose Committee and the Eye Bank Delivery Committee. He was recently awarded the prestigious "Lion of the Year" award for his many years of dedicated and continual service. Leo was also active in the Vets Roll campaign, and he was a RV driver on the first trip to Washington. In later years, he returned to Washington as a guest.

Leo enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises with his friend, Pat. Most recently, Leo attended antique tractor shows, tractor pulls, and seminars about history. He will be remembered for his helpful and kind demeanor and his ability to make conversation with anyone.

Leo is survived by his son, Nickolas Craney; his daughter, Kelli Craney; his sister, Ann (Russ) Kreutner; his two brothers, Larry Craney and Mike Craney; his nephew, Jeremy (Kristi) Kreutner; his niece, Julie (Brett) Butrick; and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul, and two infant sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Leo's name.

Please share a memory or a condolence with the Craney family on the Brian Mark Funeral Home website, http://brianmarkfh.com/.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now