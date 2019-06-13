Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Hunter Jr.. View Sign Service Information White Funeral Home 400 First Street West Independence , IA 50644 (319)-334-2595 Send Flowers Obituary

INDEPENDENCE – Leonard "Butch" Hunter, Jr., 72, died on Monday, May 13, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the funeral home.

Butch was born in Independence on December 26, 1946, the son of Leonard Romaine and Margaret Ellen (Coons) Hunter, Sr. He graduated from Independence High School in 1965. On February 10, 1968, he was united in marriage to Colleen Olivia Hickey at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence.

Butch joined the Army Reserves shortly after graduation, and he proudly served until 1972. During that time, he also started Hunter Auto Sales, which he owned and operated from 1968 until his passing. He also co-owned Len's Wrecker Service with his father from 1972 through 1990, stepping away until 2006 when he and his son, Ray, purchased the business. Butch enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Alerton-Axtell Car Club. From 1975 until 1981, he was also involved with stock car racing, owning and maintaining multiple stock cars.

Butch had two passions throughout his life, his family and his cars. He put his all into both, making sure his wife, kids, and grandchildren always knew how much they were loved. And, although in his later years he claimed he was retired, he was never able to stay away for very long. He would often be found out at the shop making sure things were getting done.

Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Colleen; 2 sons, Ray (Gail) Hunter of Independence, and John (Kristan) Hunter of North Liberty; 1 daughter, Tammara (Russell) Heidemann of Independence; 13 grandchildren, Shelbi Murphy, Michaela Kimmerle, Peyton and Brady Kohrs, Joshua and Justin Hunter, Blake, Bryceton, Makayla, and Noah Heidemann, and Lydia, Elise, and Adelyn Hunter; and 3 great grandchildren, Jersi and Bentley Murphy and Freya Heidemann. He is also survived by his father, Leonard Hunter, Sr., of Independence; 5 sisters, Sharon (Wilbur) Main of Independence, Sandra (James) Lappe of Wellsburg, Judy Ball of Winthrop, Pam Monahan of Lakeland, Fla., and Rebecca (Robert) Norris of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and 2 brothers, Greg (Jenny) Hunter of Independence, and Michael (Diane) Hunter of Chandler, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his mother and 1 brother, Gary Hunter.

