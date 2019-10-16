Home

Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4653
Leroy Charles Shannon


1942 - 2019
Leroy Charles Shannon Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Leroy Shannon, 77, of Independence passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Hazleton. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Leroy Charles Shannon was born April 30, 1942, on the family farm in Independence to parents Paul and Alta (Ohl) Shannon. He attended country school in Buchanan County. On October 26, 1968, he was united in marriage with Bertha Necker in Wisconsin. He was a longtime farmer, had worked at Iowa Ham, and also operated a mobile mixer mill grinding feed.
Left to celebrate Leroy's life are his children, Angela Shannon of Independence and Andy Shannon of Oelwein; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Alice Brown of Waterloo, Helen Welsch of Brandon, Cecil Shannon of Oelwein, Clarence (Alice) Shannon of Fairbank, and Joyce Leninger of Evansdale; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bertha; and siblings Virginia Lumsden, Betty Lenihan, Marshall Shannon, Duane "Red" Shannon, Howard Shannon, and Robert Shannon (in infancy).
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
