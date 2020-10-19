1/1
Lester Wright
1954 - 2020
MURPHY, North Carolina – Lester Wright, 66, of Murphy, North Carolina, formerly of Blairsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Erlanger-Baroness Hospital of Chattanooga following a recent illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence and funeral services starting at 10:30 with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440. Burial will follow at Madison Cemetery, Lamont.

Lester was born on March 5, 1954, in Vinton, the son of Edwin Harley Wright and Elizabeth Ann Juergens. Lester was of the Lutheran faith. He worked for Harrah's Valley River Casino in Murphy for five years. Lester also proudly served in the United States Army for 21 years.

Survivors include siblings Gary (Carol) Wright of Independence, Delores Wright of Independence, Rick Wright of Liberty, Missouri, Ron Wright of Iowa City, Randy Wright of Aurora, Teresa (Jerry) Kopf of Independence, and Brenda (Greg) Vande Voorde of Aurora; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Joell King of Alabama.

He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Eddy and Freddy Wright; a sister-in-law, Shelby Wright; and a nephew, Cody Vande Voorde.

The family requests that donations be made in Lester's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 19, 2020.
