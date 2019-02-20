Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. (Leet) Anderson. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE – Linda L. Anderson, of Independence, died Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family in Cedar Rapids.

Linda was born on March 8, 1951 in Waterloo, the daughter of Romain G. and Frances (Weston) Leet. She attended the Jesup Community Schools and was a 1969 Graduate of Jesup High School. On November 15, 1975 she married James C. Anderson in the Littleton Presbyterian Church in Littleton, and they made their home in Independence. Linda worked as a Cook for the Independence High School for many years, Pries Manufacturing, and later as a salesperson at the Adams Family Furniture Store in Independence. She was a member of the Binks Bar Pool League team for many years.

Linda is survived by her husband of forty-three years, James Anderson; her children: Jason (Kelly) Anderson of Martell, and Jodi (Justin) Ealy of Cedar Rapids; her four grandchildren; a sister, Judy Hassler of Jesup; many nieces and nephews; and loyal dog Lucy.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Romain and Frances Leet; three sisters: Donna Curry, Patty Millard, and Gloria Gunya; a brother Jack Leet; and Uncle Bob Leet.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday February 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence, with Rev. Sarah Rohret officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.

216 3Rd Ave Se

Independence , IA 50644

