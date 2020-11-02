1/1
Lloyd Donald "Don" Haisch
1933 - 2020
BRANDON – Don Haisch, 87, of Brandon died Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Brandon United Methodist Church, Brandon, with Rev. Luke Evans officiating and Pastor John Sheda assisting. Burial will be at Brandon Cemetery following the service with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Visitation will be for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Masks will be required. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be posted at www-White-MtHope.com.

Lloyd Donald Haisch was born July 16, 1933, in Canton, South Dakota, the son of Lloyd M. Haisch and Marian (Mulford) Haisch. He graduated from Canton High School and attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, before entering the U.S Army. After his military service, he returned to SDSU and graduated with a bachelor's degree in agriculture. On September 7, 1959, he married Betty Lou Ellefson in Canton, South Dakota. They made their home in Brandon, where Don owned and operated Brandon Farm Products. They divorced in 1977.

On August 27, 1983, he married Phyllis Ann Sawyer at Alice Church, rural Center Point.

Don worked 16 years at the Linn County Soil Conservation Office until retirement. He was an active member of the Brandon United Methodist Church.

Don is survived by his wife, Phyllis Haisch of Brandon; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Barb Haisch of Clive; one daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Chris Fetger of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Charles (Sue) Haisch of Polo, Illinois; one sister, Janet (Larry) Ingalls of Webster, South Dakota; and one sister-in-law, Kay Haisch of Canton, South Dakota.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Haisch.

White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 2, 2020.
