1/1
Lois Marie (Martin) Kidd
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – Lois M. Kidd, 90, of Independence died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at ABCM Rehab Center – East Campus in Independence. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lois was born on September 29, 1930, in Independence, the daughter of Harold J. and Beunah L. (Harper) Martin. She graduated from the Independence High School and was united in marriage to John W. Kidd on December 25, 1957. Together, the couple raised two sons, Rodney and James. Lois worked at the Independence Bus Depot, the Iowa Liquor Store, and the Mental Health Institute in Independence prior to her retirement.

She is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Beth) Wilson, Nashua, and James (Marilyn) Kidd, Marshalltown; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Curt (Deb) Martin and Dwayne (Molly) Martin of Independence.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Beulah "Bee" Livermore, and a brother, Glen Martin.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved