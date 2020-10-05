INDEPENDENCE – Lois M. Kidd, 90, of Independence died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at ABCM Rehab Center – East Campus in Independence. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lois was born on September 29, 1930, in Independence, the daughter of Harold J. and Beunah L. (Harper) Martin. She graduated from the Independence High School and was united in marriage to John W. Kidd on December 25, 1957. Together, the couple raised two sons, Rodney and James. Lois worked at the Independence Bus Depot, the Iowa Liquor Store, and the Mental Health Institute in Independence prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Beth) Wilson, Nashua, and James (Marilyn) Kidd, Marshalltown; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Curt (Deb) Martin and Dwayne (Molly) Martin of Independence.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Beulah "Bee" Livermore, and a brother, Glen Martin.
