Our Deepest Sympathies on the loss of your mother, Loretta. Always a Beautiful, Classy, & Wonderful person to visit with (& your Dad too!). They truly had Hearts of Gold. You were so Lucky to have her almost 92 years, cherish those memories to keep her close to you, the grandkids & great grandkids too. Your Dad was waiting for her, and their Dance card is full at the Coliseum in Heaven. Prayers & Hugs to everyone as you go thru these difficult times.

Lori Greg Beierschmitt