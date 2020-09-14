1/1
Loretta M. (Walker) Smith
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OELWEIN – Loretta M. Smith, 91, of Oelwein died Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. A private family mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. A public visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a parish scripture service at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.

Memorials may be directed in her name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Loretta Marian Walker was born on September 27, 1928, in Oelwein, the daughter of John and Gertrude Mae (Cannon) Walker. She attended Southside Elementary and graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1947. Loretta worked at Lundberg Clothing and Ross Clothing Stores. On November 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Hubert John Smith at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.

Loretta was a homemaker and raised her five children. She also worked at Conner's Clothing Store, Kotscher Jewelry, and Davidson's Clothing Store. Loretta was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Society.

She enjoyed dancing, sewing, baking, reading, walking, spending time outdoors, and sharing time with her family.

Loretta is survived by her three daughters, Robin (Bill) Rosenstiel of North Mankato, Minnesota,
Linda (Larry) Davis of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Lori (Rick) Suckow of Oelwein; two daughters-in-law, Mary Jo (Jerry) Hegarty of Oelwein and Sharon Smith of Denver; 14 grandchildren, Chad (Megan) Rosenstiel, Ryan Rosenstiel, Eric Rosenstiel, Billie Jo (fiancé Russ Olcheske) Carlin, Brooke (Spencer) Foley, Jacob (Vanessa) Davis, Lindsay (Logan) Schultz, Jon (Christina) Davis, Brandon (Megan) Smith, Elizabeth (Joel) Steege, Danielle (Steven) Bergmeier, Kelly (Colin) Koch, Brett (Allysan) Suckow, and Drew Suckow; one granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Smith; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Florence Temple of Urbana, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Walker of Oelwein and Opal Smith of Independence; one brother-in-law, Wayne Stockwell of Montana; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on February 28, 2007; two sons, David John Smith in 1977 and Daniel Joseph Smith in 2019; one granddaughter; one grandson; eight sisters, JoAnn and Edith Walker in infancy, Gert Brady, Blanche Millard, Ruth Finders, Betty Strempke, Helen Cowell, and Shirley Stockwell; and five brothers, John in infancy, Joseph, Robert, Russell, and James Walker.

See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
07:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
September 14, 2020
Loretta and I worked together at Connors. She was such a beautiful person inside and out. Always so caring and sincere. RIP Loretta.
Kimberly Goldsmith
Friend
September 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Loretta’s family and friends at this time of loss. I know my dad, Joe, loved his family dearly, but was particularly fond of his sisters and held them close in his heart. He passed that love of family on to us and I know the Smith family has done the same. Out prayers to Loretta and all that love her.
Pat and Louise Walker
Family
September 14, 2020
A beautiful lady and her family is too. I knew her sister Shirley well and always remembered they were homecoming queens for Oelwein High School. Loretta in 1947 and Shirley in 1951. Prayers for Lori and her family and you were so good to her. Prayers for all of you.
Donna Fauser
Friend
September 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all of you. Loretta was a beautiful lady inside and out. So glad to have known her.
Mary Sefert
Friend
September 14, 2020
Loretta was one of the classiest women i have had the pleasure to know. Her besutiful smile could light up every room. She had a big heart and lovef children. So glad i got to know her. Sympathy to her family.
Kathy Wetherbee
Friend
September 14, 2020
We are so sorry for Your Loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
lisa Wilson
Friend
September 14, 2020
Aunt Loretta was a lady that blessed this world with her beautiful smile and beautiful heart. May God bless you all with peace and I cherish all the memories of my childhood spent with my cousins.
Deb and John Prutch(Moon)
Family
September 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss,she was such a wonderful lady
vince& pauline fettkether
Friend
September 14, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. She was a very beautiful lady. I'll always remember her big smile. She always took the time to visit and asked how our family was doing! Robin, Linda and Lori, you have my deepest sympathy and you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Kathy
Kathleen (Kringlen) Moser
Friend
September 13, 2020
So sorry for your tremendous loss! She was such a beautiful person! My deepest sympathy! Enjoyed visiting her any time I went into Connors! Great neighbor too! I know she will leave a huge void in all of you lives.
Patti Neunsinger-Lutz
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Loretta's family. She was a lady with such class. I'm so glad to have known her.
Sheryl Nading
Friend
September 13, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathies on the loss of your mother, Loretta. Always a Beautiful, Classy, & Wonderful person to visit with (& your Dad too!). They truly had Hearts of Gold. You were so Lucky to have her almost 92 years, cherish those memories to keep her close to you, the grandkids & great grandkids too. Your Dad was waiting for her, and their Dance card is full at the Coliseum in Heaven. Prayers & Hugs to everyone as you go thru these difficult times.
Lori Greg Beierschmitt
September 13, 2020
Love you Aunt Loretta. Give everyone a hug for us. You will be missed by many.
Meagan Feltes
Family
September 13, 2020
Thinking of you all with heart felt sympathy. A lovely kind soul has left us for heaven. Many pleasant memories and visits with Loretta over the years. Beautiful person inside and out and she could pick out the cutest clothes for the girls to try on at the clothing stores! Sending love and hugs, Sue & John Frost
Sue Frost
Friend
September 13, 2020
Your mom/grandmother was such a gem. What great memories I’m sure you will always cherish of your beautiful Matriarch.
Michelle Stasi Moran
September 13, 2020
A pretty and friendly lady. My sympathy to her family and especially Lori. May God Bless all of you.
Janet Polk
Friend
September 13, 2020
We want to give you all our deepest sympathy and let you know you are all in our thoughts and prayers!!
Doug and Debbie Nuss
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved