OELWEIN – Loretta M. Smith, 91, of Oelwein died Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. A private family mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. A public visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a parish scripture service at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed in her name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
Loretta Marian Walker was born on September 27, 1928, in Oelwein, the daughter of John and Gertrude Mae (Cannon) Walker. She attended Southside Elementary and graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1947. Loretta worked at Lundberg Clothing and Ross Clothing Stores. On November 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Hubert John Smith at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.
Loretta was a homemaker and raised her five children. She also worked at Conner's Clothing Store, Kotscher Jewelry, and Davidson's Clothing Store. Loretta was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Society.
She enjoyed dancing, sewing, baking, reading, walking, spending time outdoors, and sharing time with her family.
Loretta is survived by her three daughters, Robin (Bill) Rosenstiel of North Mankato, Minnesota,
Linda (Larry) Davis of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Lori (Rick) Suckow of Oelwein; two daughters-in-law, Mary Jo (Jerry) Hegarty of Oelwein and Sharon Smith of Denver; 14 grandchildren, Chad (Megan) Rosenstiel, Ryan Rosenstiel, Eric Rosenstiel, Billie Jo (fiancé Russ Olcheske) Carlin, Brooke (Spencer) Foley, Jacob (Vanessa) Davis, Lindsay (Logan) Schultz, Jon (Christina) Davis, Brandon (Megan) Smith, Elizabeth (Joel) Steege, Danielle (Steven) Bergmeier, Kelly (Colin) Koch, Brett (Allysan) Suckow, and Drew Suckow; one granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Smith; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Florence Temple of Urbana, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Walker of Oelwein and Opal Smith of Independence; one brother-in-law, Wayne Stockwell of Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on February 28, 2007; two sons, David John Smith in 1977 and Daniel Joseph Smith in 2019; one granddaughter; one grandson; eight sisters, JoAnn and Edith Walker in infancy, Gert Brady, Blanche Millard, Ruth Finders, Betty Strempke, Helen Cowell, and Shirley Stockwell; and five brothers, John in infancy, Joseph, Robert, Russell, and James Walker.
