WINTHROP – Lorna Jayne (Ives-May) Sullivan, 86, formerly of Winthrop, Iowa, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
She was born on December 9, 1932, in Manchester the daughter of Curtis J. and Francis (Ritter) Ives. She was lovingly raised by her uncle and aunt, Noel and Ruth (Ives) May.
A 1951 graduate of Quasqueton School, Lorna married Loren "Shorty" Sullivan on January 24, 1953, in Bentonville, Arkansas. They farmed in Buchanan County all their married life.
Lorna held numerous jobs in her lifetime, from her first job as an egg washer, employee of the Mental Health Institute, and as a cook at Bossoms Quick Mart. Her main job for most of her life revolved around raising her 10 children and working on the farm.
She is survived by her 10 children, Patricia (Dennis) Franck, Diana Carlson, Michael Sullivan, Carla Sullivan, Karen Copeland, Gail (Brian) Fuller, Thomas Sullivan, Mary Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, and Katherine (Rick) Ratchford as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lorna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her aunt and uncle, Ruth and Noel May; her four brothers, Howard, Curtis, Donald, and Noel Ives; two sisters, Sharon Ladd and Ruth Gilbertson; and a granddaughter, Morgan Blanton.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019