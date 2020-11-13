INDEPENDENCE – Lorne A. Lee, 54, of Independence died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics due to complications from COVID-19. Visitation will be held at White Funeral Home in Independence from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence.
He was born on August 27, 1966, in Naperville, Illinois, the son of Alfred Ray and Fern Viola (Leuhmann) Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by Debra, his wife of 35 years; one son; one daughter; three grandchildren; his mother; one sister; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother.
