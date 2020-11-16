Lorne was always smiling, kind, warm, and helpful. In the 8 years we worked together, he was one of my favorite people to talk to. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask. He was a leader, organizer, and more than anything a doer. He loved being hands-on and told me about one of his cars that he maintained himself, keeping it on the road for almost 500,000 miles. He always helped others and made himself available when you needed him. He will be dearly missed.

Ben Moul

Coworker