INDEPENDENCE – Lorne A. Lee, 54, of Independence died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics due to complications from COVID-19. Visitation was held at White Funeral Home in Independence from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, November 16, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.
He was born on August 27, 1966, in Naperville, Illinois, the son of Alfred Ray and Fern Viola (Leuhmann) Lee. He graduated from Starmont High School in Strawberry Point with the class of 1984. Following his graduation, Mr. Lee served in the U.S. Army. On December 22, 1984, he and the former Debra Dea Nickell were married in Waterloo.
Mr. Lee was a project engineer specialist at John Deere in Waterloo.
He was a member and past president of the Trailblazers Off Road Club, the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association, and UAW Local 838. Mr. Lee helped organize ATV trails in Buchanan County. He enjoyed motorcycling and boating, and he attended Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra; one son, Marcus Lee of Independence; one daughter, Kendra Lee of Independence; and three grandchildren, Kennah Boots, Harley Hogan, and Nash Lee. He is also survived by his mother, Fern Lee of Brandon; one sister, Laura Lee of Brandon; and one brother, Leslie Lee of Independence.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ron Lee.
A memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.