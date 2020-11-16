1/1
Lorne A. Lee
1966 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Lorne A. Lee, 54, of Independence died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics due to complications from COVID-19. Visitation was held at White Funeral Home in Independence from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, November 16, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.

He was born on August 27, 1966, in Naperville, Illinois, the son of Alfred Ray and Fern Viola (Leuhmann) Lee. He graduated from Starmont High School in Strawberry Point with the class of 1984. Following his graduation, Mr. Lee served in the U.S. Army. On December 22, 1984, he and the former Debra Dea Nickell were married in Waterloo.

Mr. Lee was a project engineer specialist at John Deere in Waterloo.

He was a member and past president of the Trailblazers Off Road Club, the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association, and UAW Local 838. Mr. Lee helped organize ATV trails in Buchanan County. He enjoyed motorcycling and boating, and he attended Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup.

Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra; one son, Marcus Lee of Independence; one daughter, Kendra Lee of Independence; and three grandchildren, Kennah Boots, Harley Hogan, and Nash Lee. He is also survived by his mother, Fern Lee of Brandon; one sister, Laura Lee of Brandon; and one brother, Leslie Lee of Independence.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ron Lee.

A memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
November 13, 2020
Lorne was always smiling, kind, warm, and helpful. In the 8 years we worked together, he was one of my favorite people to talk to. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask. He was a leader, organizer, and more than anything a doer. He loved being hands-on and told me about one of his cars that he maintained himself, keeping it on the road for almost 500,000 miles. He always helped others and made himself available when you needed him. He will be dearly missed.
Ben Moul
Coworker
