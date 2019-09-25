|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Lorraine M. Mochal, 92, of Independence, Iowa, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Graham presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Lorraine was born on September 19, 1927, in Boscobel, Wisconsin, the daughter of John H. "Jack" and Edna H. (Bell) Kisting. She was raised in rural Wauzeka, Wisconsin, living above the Niland Ridge Cheese Factory which her parents operated. Lorraine began driving a truck and picking up milk cans from patrons at age 12. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Crawford County and graduated from Boscobel High School in 1944 at the age of 16. She then moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where she worked for several years as a secretary for Interstate Power Company.
She married John L. Mochal on June 24, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wauzeka, Wisconsin. They moved to Independence in 1956. Lorraine worked as a secretary and as her husband's assistant in his medical practice until their first child arrived. She then became a full-time mother.
Lorraine was involved in the Buchanan County Medical Auxiliary since 1958 in many different roles, including secretary, vice president, and two terms as president. She was chairperson of the Medical Auxiliary dinner dances (an annual fundraising event), and she served on the board of directors and as district counselor for the Iowa Medical Society Auxiliary, and as a district advisor for the Iowa Hospital Association. She was involved in the People's Hospital Auxiliary as president, vice president for fundraising, bylaws chair, nominating chair, publicity chair, and worked in the gift shop, Wellness Clinic, and immunization clinics. Most recently, Lorraine served as parliamentarian for the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary. Lorraine took a leading role in the formation of the hospice program in Independence.
She was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. She served as the chairman of St. John's Parish Council and on the finance board of the church. She was a member of the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. For several years she was on the board of directors for the Conestoga Council for the Girl Scouts of America and a troop leader in Independence. She was a member of the Red Hats and PEO. In 1989 she was recognized as "Citizen of the Year" by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lorraine is survived by her three daughters, Sandra "Sandy" (Robert) Thalmann, Rochester, Minnesota; Shelly (Allan "Rusty") Reck, Winthrop, Iowa; and Candace (Doug) Nickerson, Cedar Falls, Iowa; her daughter-in-law, Kelli Mochal, Hazleton, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Viger, Slidell, Louisiana; two sisters-in-law; Susan (Fred) Clarke, Lakewood, Colorado; Delores Kisting, West Bend, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Dr. John L. Mochal; her son, Douglas Mochal; and her brother, Robert Kisting.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019