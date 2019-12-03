Home

Lucille "Mac" (McNeely) Mason


1923 - 2019
Lucille "Mac" (McNeely) Mason Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Lucille "Mac" Mason, 96, of Solon, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Solon Retirement Village. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa. Rev. David Beckman will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at White Funeral Home in Independence and for an hour before the service in Winthrop.

Born on April 20, 1923, to Henry and Mary (Janikula) McNeely of Montrose, Minnesota, Mrs. Mason is survived by four daughters; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edmund Mason Sr.; her parents; a son, Joseph E. Mason Jr.; one brother; and three sisters.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
