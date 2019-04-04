Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Edward "Smiley" Luloff. View Sign

FAIRBANK – Lyle Luloff age 101 of Fairbank and formerly of Independence, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born February 10, 1918 in Brandon, the son of Otto E. and Edna (Willis) Luloff. He married Ivadel J. Shonka on March 23, 1940 at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee.

Lyle farmed for 30 years, earning him the Outstanding Farmer for Buchanan County in 1952. He also was a Township Trustee in Brandon. Besides farming he was a crop adjuster for ASCF. After retiring from farming he became an insurance adjuster for First Maxfield Insurance in Denver, retiring in 1986. After retirement he enjoyed hauling the Amish for the next 20 years. He also enjoyed tractor-cades, traveling, Independence Senior Center and dancing. Lyle "Smiley" was known for his stories, charm, jokes and for the love of his family. He lived his motto of "Work hard, love much, laugh a lot and trust in the Lord".

Lyle is survived by his wife of 79 years, Ivadel; one daughter, Rosemary (Larry) Bachman of Fairbank; one son, Gary (Gail) Luloff of Ellijay, Georgia; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dottie Cleghorn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Elmer; two sisters: Grace Brandt and Beulah McNamara; and one grandson, Brandon Luloff.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank, and for one hour before services at the church on Monday. Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence.

Memorials may be directed to the family or to Cedar Valley Hospice.



