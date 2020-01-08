|
INDEPENDENCE – Marcia J. Henderson, 70, of rural Independence, Iowa, died at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Independence with Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Casual or Chicago Cubs attire is encouraged. Fellowship at the Okoboji Bar and Grill in Independence will follow the service on Saturday. Memorials may be given to Cedar Valley Hospice, the First Presbyterian Church, and Wildthunder Animal Rescue (WARS).
Marcia was born in Independence on September 19, 1949, the daughter of Dr. Robert James and Alice Marjorie (Campbell) Henderson. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1968. She earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and then a master's degree in outdoor recreation and biology from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Marcia was an activities specialist at the Cromwell Unit of the Mental Health Institute in Independence for 32 years before retiring in 2005. She was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, a firefighter at MHI, and the founder of an organization known as Wingnuts.
Marcia is survived by her wife, Deb; her sister, Linda Hearn of Independence; her nieces and nephews; her great-nieces and -nephew; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Buck of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1a brother, Larry Henderson; a niece; a brother-in-law; and many aunts and uncles.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020