Maren Nadine Kimmerle


1977 - 2019
Maren Nadine Kimmerle Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Maren Nadine Kimmerle, 41, of Berryville, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Rogers, Arkansas. Services will be scheduled for a later date.
She was born December 21, 1977, Independence, Iowa, to Karen Margaret (Cook) Kimmerle.
Maren loved her fur babies – the dogs and cats. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and camping. She also enjoyed watching sci-fi mystery shows.
Maren worked at a manufacturing company as a factory worker before moving to Berryville, where she later worked at McDonald's.
She is survived by her fiancé, Paul Maner of Berryville, Arkansas; a brother, Ronald Leroy of Berryville, Arkansas; an aunt, Julie M. Cook of Walker, Iowa; and her grandmother, Nadine Cook Hines of Independence, Iowa.
Maren is preceded in death by her mother and grandfather, Eldon Cook.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy 62 East, Eureka Springs, AR, 72616. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
