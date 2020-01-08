Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Asleson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Earlene "Inky" (Snowden) Asleson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Earlene "Inky" (Snowden) Asleson Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Margaret Earlene "Inky" Asleson, 80, of Independence, Iowa, died on January 6, 2020, in the care of Cedar Valley Hospice, surrounded by family. Per her wishes, no public services will be held. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Earlene was born on November 27, 1939, in Gin Ridge, Illinois, to parents Irene and James Snowden. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Asleson on May 28, 1994 in Cedar Rapids. Earlene and Ken were over-the-road truck drivers up until several years ago when she had to retire. Driving as a team, they made trips all over the United States.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Asleson of Independence; a sister, Patsy (Brian) Christianson of Hazelton, Iowa; two sons, Mike (Lisa) Hand of Keystone and Scott (Sossity) Hand of Cedar Rapids; two daughters-in-law, Jean (Brian) Krambeer of Rushford, Minnesota, and Donna (Duane) Larkin of Lake City, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Max, Keith, Gene, and Jack.

The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -