Marian Martha (Gilson) Ohl
1939 - 2020
OELWEIN – Marian M. Ohl, 81, of Oelwein died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and for one hour before the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa.

Marian Martha Gilson was born on January 30, 1939, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Alphonzo and Grace Emma (Andrews) Gilson. Marian was married to Walter Kenneth "Pickles" Ohl on April 25, 1964.

Marian's survivors include five sons, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, a sister, and other family members.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
JUL
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
