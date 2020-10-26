INDEPENDENCE – Marilyn J. Higdon, 86, of Independence died Friday morning, October 23, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Pastor John Sheda officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. The family asks that those in attendance wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by mail, text, or phone.