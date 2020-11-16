WINTHROP – Mark R. Schweitzer, 54, of Winthrop died on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence, following his battle with Stage IV colon cancer. A public graveside service was held beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.
Mark Richard Schweitzer was born on March 12, 1966, at Mercy Medical Center in Oelwein, the son of Gary Lee and Mary L. (Kremer) Schweitzer. Mark was raised on a farm northeast of Winthrop. He attended East Buchanan Community Schools – first at the Aurora location (K-4), and then at the central Winthrop site – graduating in 1984.
Following graduation, Mark attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in financial management in 1988. A decade later (1999), he would earn a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Upper Iowa University through their nightly extension program. Throughout his career, he worked for some prominent companies, such as Aegon USA, The Principal Financial Group, Agriprocessors (prior to and during the Immigration Raid of 2008 and then later Agristar), Robert Half International and, most recently, the Keller Williams Legacy Group.
Favorite pastimes included hunting, trapping (more so earlier in life), fishing, beekeeping, gardening, woodworking, old "things" – namely old tractors, machinery, motorcycles, cars, guns, and traps. Mark participated in 11 RAGBRAIs (three full-week routes 2002-2017). Mark also enjoyed hanging with good friends and relatives.
Mark is survived by his mother, Mary Schweitzer of Winthrop; his sister, Lisa (Andy) Schweitzer-Miller of Los Angeles, California; and many other friends and relatives.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gary, on April 14, 2013.
