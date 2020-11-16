1/1
Mark Richard Schweitzer
1966 - 2020
WINTHROP – Mark R. Schweitzer, 54, of Winthrop died on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence, following his battle with Stage IV colon cancer. A public graveside service was held beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.

Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent to: Mary Schweitzer, 2968 180th Street, Winthrop, IA 50682.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings, social distancing will be required. As directed by the Iowa governor, those in attendance are required to wear a mask. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Mark Richard Schweitzer was born on March 12, 1966, at Mercy Medical Center in Oelwein, the son of Gary Lee and Mary L. (Kremer) Schweitzer. Mark was raised on a farm northeast of Winthrop. He attended East Buchanan Community Schools – first at the Aurora location (K-4), and then at the central Winthrop site – graduating in 1984.

Following graduation, Mark attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in financial management in 1988. A decade later (1999), he would earn a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Upper Iowa University through their nightly extension program. Throughout his career, he worked for some prominent companies, such as Aegon USA, The Principal Financial Group, Agriprocessors (prior to and during the Immigration Raid of 2008 and then later Agristar), Robert Half International and, most recently, the Keller Williams Legacy Group.

Favorite pastimes included hunting, trapping (more so earlier in life), fishing, beekeeping, gardening, woodworking, old "things" – namely old tractors, machinery, motorcycles, cars, guns, and traps. Mark participated in 11 RAGBRAIs (three full-week routes 2002-2017). Mark also enjoyed hanging with good friends and relatives.

Mark is survived by his mother, Mary Schweitzer of Winthrop; his sister, Lisa (Andy) Schweitzer-Miller of Los Angeles, California; and many other friends and relatives.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gary, on April 14, 2013.

See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
