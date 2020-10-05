INDEPENDENCE – Marsha K. Quass, 75, of rural Independence died at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Private funeral services were held on Monday, October 5, at First United Methodist Church in Independence with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
She was born on June 3, 1945, in Independence, the daughter of Ralph Henry and Lucille Virginia (Scott) Williams. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1963. On March 21, 1964, she and Ronald Dean Quass Sr, were married at First Methodist Church in Independence.
Mrs. Quass was a housekeeper at the Mental Health Institute in Independence for several years. Following that, she prepared and served food at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence, retiring in 2010.
Mrs. Quass is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ron; two children, Ronald Quass Jr. and Julie (Chad) Weber, both of Independence; three3 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three sisters, Sally (Darvin) Rasmussen of Harper's Ferry, Vicki VanLaningham of Independence, and Debbie (Mike) Hogan of Winthrop; and one brother, Michael (Diane) Williams of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Timothy A. Quass; a sister, Karen Beatty; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Beatty and Larry VanLaningham.