QUASQUETON – Martin Lowell "Marty" Kress, 61, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, at Manor Care in Waterloo. Private family funeral services will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment will be at Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton. Marty's family will host a celebration of life on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wolfey's Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.
Marty was born February 13, 1959, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Lowell and Betty (Scott) Kress. He graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1977. On June 30, 1979, he was united in marriage to Annette Rau. They later divorced. For many years, Marty operated the service station in Quasqueton. He also was a truck driver.
Marty is survived by his two sons, Ryan (Dawn) Kress and Jonathan Kress of Winthrop; six grandchildren; his parents; two sisters, Pam (Terry) Dennie and Janet (Gerald) Fangman of Winthrop; a brother, Daniel "Boone" (Jolayne) Kress of Winthrop; and several nieces and nephews.