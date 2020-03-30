|
INDEPENDENCE – Marvin D. Thompson, 80, of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden, Illinois. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, Iowa, to be followed by a celebration of life service at a later date. The Reiff Family Center, Independence, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marvin was born on September 24, 1939, near Center Point, Iowa, the son of Carl A. and Marguerite D. (Carsner) Thompson. He was a 1959 graduate of Center Point High School. On August 23, 1960, he was united into marriage to Sharon A. Nelson, and the couple farmed near Independence. Marvin later furthered his education in the 1970s and earned his electrical contracting certification from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, Iowa. He went on to construct houses in the Independence area. Following his retirement, he went on to sell cars.
He is survived by three children, Kerry (Cherri) Thompson, O'Fallon, Illinois, Kim (Janelle) Thompson, West Des Moines, Iowa, and Melanie (Thompson) Chorzempa, Tampa, Florida; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Ralph) Jones, Independence, Iowa.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; a sister, Maureen Niesen; and a brother, Melvin Thompson.
Please feel free to reach out to the family by leaving an online condolence at www.reifffamilycenter.com under his obituary.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 30, 2020