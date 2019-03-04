INDEPENDENCE – Mary A. Gritton, 92, of Independence died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.
|
Mary was born on August 31, 1925, in Independence, the daughter of Cornelius and Emma (Mohring) Toomey. She attended the St. John's Catholic Schools, graduating High School with the class of 1942. While in high school she played on the St, John's Basketball Team that played in the State Girls Catholic Basketball Tournament. Mary was the last survivor of the class of 1942. She was married to Dale L. Gritton on November 10, 1945, in Independence. The couple farmed in the Independence area until retiring in 1985.
She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of Americas, Farm Bureau and Royal Neighbors of America. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence, and helping with Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include one daughter Jeanne Gritton of Central City; son-in-law Richard Franck of Independence; four granddaughters; and eight great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by husband Dale (2006); daughter Joanne Franck (2014); brother Don Toomey (1977); two sisters: Dorothy Croker (1978) and Catherine Nelson (1998); and many cherished friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday March 6, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.
