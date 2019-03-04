Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. (Toomey) Gritton. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE – Mary A. Gritton, 92, of Independence died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.

Mary was born on August 31, 1925, in Independence, the daughter of Cornelius and Emma (Mohring) Toomey. She attended the St. John's Catholic Schools, graduating High School with the class of 1942. While in high school she played on the St, John's Basketball Team that played in the State Girls Catholic Basketball Tournament. Mary was the last survivor of the class of 1942. She was married to Dale L. Gritton on November 10, 1945, in Independence. The couple farmed in the Independence area until retiring in 1985.

She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of Americas, Farm Bureau and Royal Neighbors of America. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence, and helping with Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include one daughter Jeanne Gritton of Central City; son-in-law Richard Franck of Independence; four granddaughters; and eight great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by husband Dale (2006); daughter Joanne Franck (2014); brother Don Toomey (1977); two sisters: Dorothy Croker (1978) and Catherine Nelson (1998); and many cherished friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday March 6, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to

INDEPENDENCE – Mary A. Gritton, 92, of Independence died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.Mary was born on August 31, 1925, in Independence, the daughter of Cornelius and Emma (Mohring) Toomey. She attended the St. John's Catholic Schools, graduating High School with the class of 1942. While in high school she played on the St, John's Basketball Team that played in the State Girls Catholic Basketball Tournament. Mary was the last survivor of the class of 1942. She was married to Dale L. Gritton on November 10, 1945, in Independence. The couple farmed in the Independence area until retiring in 1985.She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of Americas, Farm Bureau and Royal Neighbors of America. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence, and helping with Meals on Wheels.Survivors include one daughter Jeanne Gritton of Central City; son-in-law Richard Franck of Independence; four granddaughters; and eight great grandchildren.Mary was preceded in death by husband Dale (2006); daughter Joanne Franck (2014); brother Don Toomey (1977); two sisters: Dorothy Croker (1978) and Catherine Nelson (1998); and many cherished friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday March 6, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Funeral Home Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory

216 3Rd Ave Se

Independence , IA 50644

(319) 334-2501 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Independence Bulletin-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close