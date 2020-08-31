1/1
Mary Ann (Smith) Burke
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKER – Mary Ann Burke, 77, of Walker passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. There will be a private family funeral service, and burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Walker. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Mary Ann was born August 26, 1943, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Henry R. and Marcia E. (Ford) Smith. She graduated from Walker High School in 1961, and received her certificate in 1962 from Paris Academy of Beauty Culture. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Lawrence "Larry" J. Burke on August 18, 1962, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Throughout her life, she worked at Killian's Beauty Shop, Square D, owned and operated Mary Ann's Beauty Shop in Walker, and was a school bus driver for 22 years with the North Linn School District until her retirement in 2001.

Mary Ann enjoyed painting ceramics with her friends. She enjoyed keeping her home and yard meticulous. She also liked to travel and go shopping. Mary Ann cherished her family and always felt her greatest achievement was loving her children and beautiful grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Shannon (Lori) Burke of Walker, Kelly (Scott) Avis of Walker, and Holly (Al) Rosauer of Brandon; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, and Sydney Burke, Tyler and Tanner (Jessica) Avis, and Curtis and Leah Rosauer; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Avis and Averie Avis; two brothers-in-law, Mike McEnany and Bob Holland; four sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Bob) Ross, Kay Burke, Colleen Zangerle, and Peg Nims; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by Larry, her husband of 57 years, who passed away on March 11, 2020; her parents, Henry and Marcia; a sister, Bev McEnany; a granddaughter, Nicole Burke; three brothers-in-law, Richard (Lenora) Burke, Doug Zangerle, and Les Nims; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Holland.

Please share a memory of Mary Ann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under "Obituaries."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
622 Main St
Center Point, IA 52213
(319) 849-1567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved