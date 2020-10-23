INDEPENDENCE – Mary D. "Debbie" Curry, 68, of Independence died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. Paul McManus presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. On Sunday, a rosary will be said at 1 p.m. and a parish vigil service will start at 6 p.m.
Friends are encouraged to dress in their Mustang Pride for the visitation and funeral service.
Debbie was born on July 3, 1952, in Independence, the daughter of Harold E. and JoAnn (Bwalwan) Esch. She graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1970. Debbie married Charles Hoover in 1972, and they later divorced.
Shortly after graduating, Debbie started working at Geater Manufacturing in Independence. In 1976, she started a new job at Independence High School as a secretary. On July 11, 1986, Debbie married Donald Patrick Curry at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence.
She volunteered often and supported the Mustang Booster Clubs, and was actively involved in the Dollars for Scholars program. In 2008, after 32 years, Debbie retired from the high school.
Debbie was involved in the "Building a Dream Home" for the Spece family in rural Independence. She spent many hours helping to raise the funds needed to complete the project.
She was a member of the Independence Bowling Association and served as the Bowlerette League secretary for many years.
Debbie is survived by her mother, JoAnn Esch of Independence; Donnie, her husband of 34 years, of Independence; her son, Barry (Katie) Hoover, of Independence; her stepdaughter, Suzanne Burshan, of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Patty) Esch and Brad (Laurie) Esch, both of Independence; three sisters, Roxann Henderson of Davidson, North Carolina, Kathy (Doug) Holt of Independence, Jenny Reuther of Independence; a brother-in-law, Ron (Sharon) Curry of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Esch; a brother, Scott Esch; her mother- and father-in-law, Bernice and George Curry; three brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and a niece, Lisa Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence to start a scholarship fund in Debbie's honor.
