INDEPENDENCE – Mary E. White, 88, of Independence died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.

Mary was born on October 15, 1930 in Mount Pleasant the daughter of Herbert and Lella (Snyder) Morehouse. She was raised on her family's farm in rural Mount Pleasant. She attended the Trenton Township Elementary School, and later was a 1948 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. In November of 1949, she married the love of her life, Kenneth T. White in Swedesburg. They made their home in Independence where she worked as a legal secretary for Greif, Klotzbach, and Hoeger Law Firm, and later for Roberts Law Firm until her retirement in 1994. Mary was active in the Independence community and belonged to the Independence Jaycettes, the Eastern Star, the Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary, and the Wapsipinicon Golf Club.

Mary and Kenneth would often go camping in their motorhome throughout the United States and made friends wherever they went. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and belonged to several bridge clubs. Every year Mary was known to prepare a delicious ice box dessert for the pheasant hunters in her family. Her family was always on her mind, and May loved to spend time talking with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by a son Gary (Nancy) White, Independence; a daughter Connie (Keith) Kemp, Guyton, Georgia; two grandchildren: Emil Kemp and Leisel Kemp, both of Savannah Georgia; a great-grandchild; two brothers: Louie Morehouse, Phoenix, Arizona, and Bill (Ann) Morehouse, Winterset; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lella Morehouse; her husband of sixty-nine years, Kenneth White; two grandchildren: Jason and Roger Kemp; and a sister-in law, Lois Morehouse.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday April 22 ,in The Reiff Family Center Community Room, 216 3rd Ave SE, Independence.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Buchanan County Historical Society.



