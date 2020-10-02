WATERLOO – Mary Jo Pederson, 47, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at her home in Waterloo, Iowa. The family held a private celebration of life in her memory.



Mary Jo was born was born March 14, 1973, to Everette and Mary Jones in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Mary Jo graduated from Independence High School. She had two children, Christina and Keith.



Mary Jo was a creative soul who celebrated life faithfully through writing, kindness, and compassion. She would often write freelance articles for the local papers, and found it easy to empathize with others. Mary Jo loved sharing her faith, often quoting her favorite scriptures and praying over anyone who accepted.



Mary Jo has had a long spiritual journey with the Lord, and she is a member of the Living Water Church of Independence and Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls.



She is survived by her fiancé, Mark; her father, Everette (Barb) Jones; a daughter, Christina Glaser; a son, Keith (Jade) Christenson; her siblings, Pam McManama, Randy Jensen, Denny (Kelly) Jensen, Kevin (Nancy) Jensen, Jolene (Keith) Fogle, Doug Carter, Kate Carter, and Jo Carter; and several nieces and nephews.



Her family is so happy to say that Mary Jo is now rejoicing in heaven with the Lord.



Mary Jo was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jones, and two brothers, Perry Jensen and Darrell Jones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store