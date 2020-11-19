COGGON – Mary Roberta (Monaghan) Coleman, 94, of Coggon passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A private family visitation and mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. Wayne Droessler officiating. Interment is at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Monti.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Coggon Historical Society, the Monti Community Center, the Coggon Opera House, or to charities of their choice.
Roberta was born on June 29, 1926, the daughter of Thomas and Rosalia (Reilly) Monaghan.
Roberta is survived by eight children, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren with one on the way, two great-great-grandchildren, a brother, two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, five nephews, 10 nieces, and 10 first cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; a grandson; a brother; a sister; a sister-in-law; and six brothers-in-law.