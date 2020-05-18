JESUP – Mary R. Knebel, 85, of Jesup, Iowa, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at MercyONE – Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, Iowa. Due to federal, state, and local guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private family visitation on Monday, May 18, 2020, at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup.
With safety for all in mind but also wanting to share memories of Mary with extended family and friends, you are encouraged to drive through the funeral home driveway to view and say goodbye through the bay window between the hours of 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18, with the family present in their cars. Please be ready with your names on a piece of paper for collection. A collection site for cards will be provided as well. Stay safe in your cars and observe the social distancing mandates. The parish rosary will take place on Monday at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast to your car radio on 88.5 FM if you are in range near the funeral home.
There will be a private family funeral service at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Fr. Jeffrey A. Dole will be the celebrant. The mass will be livestreamed on the church website, www.saintaparish.com, then click on the first button for YouTube.
Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery in Jesup.
Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup and to Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, Iowa. Memories and condolences may also be shared on the funeral home website, www.White-MtHope.com.
Mary Rosalia Knebel was born September 13, 1934, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Matthias Ortner and Margaret Loretta (Brown) Ortner. She was united in marriage to John Joseph Knebel on April 4, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton, Iowa. John preceded her in death on March 27, 1997. After John's death, Mary worked 19 years at the Jesup Community School lunchroom before retirement.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Chad) Freeman of Independence, Iowa; one son, Larry (Janet) Knebel of Webb City, Missouri; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Ortner of Jesup; and one sister, Helen Weber of Raymond, Iowa.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Ortner (in infancy) and John Ortner; and three sisters, Dorothy Youngblut, Kathleen Sorenson, and Dolores Kimmel.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.
With safety for all in mind but also wanting to share memories of Mary with extended family and friends, you are encouraged to drive through the funeral home driveway to view and say goodbye through the bay window between the hours of 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18, with the family present in their cars. Please be ready with your names on a piece of paper for collection. A collection site for cards will be provided as well. Stay safe in your cars and observe the social distancing mandates. The parish rosary will take place on Monday at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast to your car radio on 88.5 FM if you are in range near the funeral home.
There will be a private family funeral service at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Fr. Jeffrey A. Dole will be the celebrant. The mass will be livestreamed on the church website, www.saintaparish.com, then click on the first button for YouTube.
Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery in Jesup.
Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup and to Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, Iowa. Memories and condolences may also be shared on the funeral home website, www.White-MtHope.com.
Mary Rosalia Knebel was born September 13, 1934, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Matthias Ortner and Margaret Loretta (Brown) Ortner. She was united in marriage to John Joseph Knebel on April 4, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton, Iowa. John preceded her in death on March 27, 1997. After John's death, Mary worked 19 years at the Jesup Community School lunchroom before retirement.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Chad) Freeman of Independence, Iowa; one son, Larry (Janet) Knebel of Webb City, Missouri; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Ortner of Jesup; and one sister, Helen Weber of Raymond, Iowa.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Ortner (in infancy) and John Ortner; and three sisters, Dorothy Youngblut, Kathleen Sorenson, and Dolores Kimmel.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 18, 2020.