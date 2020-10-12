INDEPENDENCE – Mary T. Osterhaus, 92, of Independence died on Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. At a future date, a memorial mass will be celebrated in her memory at St. John's Catholic Church, Independence. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary was born on March 2, 1928, in Dyersville, Iowa the daughter of Anton and Helen (Tobin) Lukan. She was united in marriage to Walt Osterhaus on November 28, 1946, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Dyersville. The couple moved to Independence in 1947, where they raised their nine children. After their children were raised, Mary worked as a salesclerk at Hess Pharmacy in Independence for many years.
Mary was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, where she was active in the Rosary Society and as a member of the church choir.
Mary is survived by eight children – Ken (Phyl) Osterhaus of Ankeny, Steve (Sandy) Osterhaus of DeSoto, Wisconsin, Chris (Charlie) Tutwiler of Bossier City, Louisiana, Cathy (Bruce) Rosene of Rowley, Sue (Dave) Greiner of Panora, Nancy (Jim) Hosch of Lansing, Maria (Chris) McCalley of Illinois City, Illinois, and Lisa (Jim) Geiger of Milan Illinois, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, Mary is survived by one sister, Donnie Ronan of Kansas City, Kansas.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dan Osterhaus; one grandchild; and five brothers – Father Ken Lukan, Bob Lukan, Tom Lukan, Bill Lukan, and Wayne Lukan.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under "Obituaries."