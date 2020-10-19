INDEPENDENCE – Maryann N. Althaus, 82, of Independence died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A private mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 to 5 Tuesday, October 20, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A parish vigil service was held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Maryann was born on October 21, 1937, in Independence, the daughter of William H. and Wilma N. (McLurg) Turner. She attended the Winthrop schools and, in 1955, her family moved to El Monte, California, where she graduated from the El Monte High School in 1956. For several years she worked as a teletype operator for Bell Systems, and later as a nurse's aide in Ventura, California.
In 1982, she moved back to Independence. On September 4, 1982, she married Albert C. Althaus. They made their home in Independence, where Maryann worked as a nurse's aide at People's Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2000. She joined the Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary after her retirement and worked in the gift shop at the hospital for many years.
Maryann was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church and St. John's Rosary Society in Independence, where she volunteered countless hours at many church and school functions throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Althaus, Independence; her stepmother, Marguerite Reeves, Independence; her children, Michael Van Pelt, Winchester, Idaho, Mark Van Pelt, Winchester, Idaho, Marvin Van Pelt, Oak Harbor, Washington, Matthew (Debbie) Van Pelt, Oak Harbor, Washington, Martin Van Pelt, Dike, Iowa, Debbie Majors, Dysart, Iowa, Diane (Mike) Williams, Independence, Iowa, Alice (Mike) Peyton, Independence, Iowa, Ann (David) Saucedo, El Paso, Texas, Alison (Adam) Michels, Independence, Iowa, Albert (Julie) Althaus, Winthrop, Iowa, and Donna (Brian) Derr, Independence, Iowa; 31 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Christopher, Yelm, Washington; a brother, William (Monica) Turner, Henderson, Nevada; a stepbrother, Roger (Janice) Vaughn, La Porte City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Maryann is preceded in death by her father and mother, and two sisters, Veronica High and Kathy Woodrich.
