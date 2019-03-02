Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine A. (Clark) Leyendecker. View Sign



Maxine was born on February 14, 1931 in Walker, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Annie J. (Peterson) Clark. She was a 1948 graduate of LaPorte High School in LaPorte, Minnesota, and went on to receive a degree in Library Science from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. On October 2, 1971 she married the love of her life, Thomas A. Leyendecker, at the St. Lawrence Church in Guthrie, Minnesota. She worked for many years as a teacher in Cass Lake, Minnesota and later as a librarian in Park Rapids, Minnesota and the Bemidji Elementary School. She and Thomas retired to Columbus Junction, Iowa to be closer to family, and in 2001 moved to Independence.

She is survived by her two sisters: Dorothy (Robert) Miller, Coos Bay, Oregon, and Haroldine Miller, Nashville, Tennessee: her two brothers: Lyle (Kathy) Clark, Independence, and Al (Shalyn) Clark, Arlington, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Leyendecker; an infant son, Thomas Leyendecker; her parents, Harold and Annie J. Clark; and a brother-in-law, Jack Miller.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at St. Theodore's Cemetery in LaPorte, Minnesota.

