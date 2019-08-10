Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Melody Hewitt "Dawson"
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Oelwein, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Oelwein, IA
Melody Annette Hewitt "Dawson"


2000 - 2019
Melody Annette Hewitt "Dawson" Obituary
OELWEIN – Melody Annette Hewitt "Dawson," 19, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City of injuries she sustained in a car accident on July 31 northeast of Oran. A funeral service is set for Monday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Oelwein, with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup.

Melody was born on May 8, 2000, in Woodland, California, the daughter of Joseph Allen and Liberty (Hewitt) Dawson.

Memorial donations to help with funeral and cemetery expenses may be made online by going to her online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
