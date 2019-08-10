|
OELWEIN – Melody Annette Hewitt "Dawson," 19, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City of injuries she sustained in a car accident on July 31 northeast of Oran. A funeral service is set for Monday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Oelwein, with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup.
Melody was born on May 8, 2000, in Woodland, California, the daughter of Joseph Allen and Liberty (Hewitt) Dawson.
Memorial donations to help with funeral and cemetery expenses may be made online by going to her online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019