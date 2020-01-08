|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Melody Rose Grusha, 65, of Waterloo, died of cancer on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center-Waterloo. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Melody was born June 12, 1954, in Waterloo the daughter of Milton and Rosemary Curtis Henderson. She was a 1972 graduate of Independence High School. She married Nicholas Grusha on October 17, 1975, in Independence.
Melody is survived by her husband, Nick of Waterloo; one son, Matthew (Margaret) Grusha of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Cara (Dean) Conroy of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Brianna and Myles Conroy of Waterloo; her mother, Rosemary Shelton of Independence; one sister, Diana Aldrich of Independence; one brother, Steve Henderson of Savannah, Georgia; three nieces, Tina (Robert) Peterson, Nikki (Tom) Thompson, and Jessica (Noe) Sanchez all of Independence; and one nephew, Michael Willard of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her father and her stepfather, Earl Shelton.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Avenue #401, Waterloo, IA 50702.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020