Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin J. Tucker


1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Melvin J. Tucker Obituary
BRANDON – Melvin J. Tucker, 87, of Brandon, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Melvin was born on December 4, 1932, in Milan, Minnesota, the son of William Henry and Mildred Marie (Portwine) Tucker. On April 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Lois Marian Newcomb in Marion, Iowa.

Melvin is survived by five children; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Lois, his wife of 71 years; two brothers; and one sister.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -