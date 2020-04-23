|
BRANDON – Melvin J. Tucker, 87, of Brandon, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Melvin was born on December 4, 1932, in Milan, Minnesota, the son of William Henry and Mildred Marie (Portwine) Tucker. On April 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Lois Marian Newcomb in Marion, Iowa.
Melvin is survived by five children; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lois, his wife of 71 years; two brothers; and one sister.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020