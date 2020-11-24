INDEPENDENCE- Merlin G. Hermsen, 95, of Independence died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Lexington Estate in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Independence. Visitation was held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Merlin was born on January 3, 1925, in Holy Cross, the son of Alphonse L. and Olivia H. (Wernke) Hermsen. He attended elementary schools in rural Dubuque County. In 1937, his parents purchased a farm southeast of Independence, and he began attending St. John's Catholic School. He joined the United States Army in 1946 and served in Korea during the peacetime occupation prior to the Korean War. After his service he returned to Independence to help take care of his family and the farm. He worked at John Deere in Waterloo from 1951 until he retired in 1983.
On July 19, 1975, he married Clara Hoeger at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque, and together they purchased a home in Independence. Clara died on June 11, 1988. He married Jeanne Frances (Robinson Connell) on September 24, 1994, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence.
Merlin was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of the Foresters since 1952, and the Knights of Columbus since 1957.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of Independence; three stepsons, Michael (Ava) Connell of Decorah, Patrick (Anna) Connell of Marana, Arizona, and David (Kris) Connell of Lakeville, Minnesota; three stepdaughters, Kathleen (Rocky) Hettinger of Gilbert, Arizona, Dianne (Chip) Davis of Van Meter, and Krista James of Winthrop; 20 step-grandchildren, 27 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Mae Strawn of Oelwein and Florence Hermsen of Independence; and 24 nieces and nephews.
Merlin is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Clara; three brothers, James Hermsen, John (Lois) Hermsen, and Kenneth Hermsen; a sister, Alvera (John) Hickey; a step-granddaughter, Ashley Cooper; a brother-in-law, Dilbert Strawn; and two nephews, Jerry and Steve Strawn.
