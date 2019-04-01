Obituary

LUXEMBURG – Merlin R. "Merle" Schwers, 79, of Luxemburg passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque after a brief illness.

Visitation will be held after 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW in Dyersville where the New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire Department will gather at 6:30 p.m. and an American Legion service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.

Merle was born February 1, 1940, in New Vienna, the son of Herman and Marie (Foxen) Schwers. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in 1959 and served six years until 1965. He married Marie Klein on June 3, 1967, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Balltown.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Marie; four children; siblings: Germaine Theisen of Dyersville, Lillian Greiner of Independence, Eileen (Ambrose) Hellmann of Ryan, Caroline Nachtman of Manchester, Betty (Hal) Schultz of Cedar Rapids, Lawrence Schwers of Anamosa, Elmer Schwers of Dubuque, Charles (Donna) Schwers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jim Schwers of Tulsa, Oklahoma

He was preceded in death by his parents.

