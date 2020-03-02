|
|
NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida – Milton C. Cusick, 76, of North Fort Myers, Florida, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Milton was born February 23, 1943, to Herbert Earl and Pauline Luella (Postel) Cusick in Independence, Iowa. He grew up in the Jesup, Iowa, area where he attended school. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1960. On May 31, 1961, he and Diane Fern Beier were united in marriage. They raised a daughter, Diane Rae, and a son, Russell Milton. She preceded him in death in 1997. On November 25, 2000, he married Catherine (Merritt) Handy. She preceded him in death in 2017.
In Independence, he managed a full-service gas station, established and ran a painting business, managed a popular bar/restaurant, and upon moving to Bellevue, Iowa, owned and operated Doc's Marina Supper Club located on the Mississippi River. In 1982, he and Diane moved to Florida, where they settled in North Fort Myers. He worked several years as a homebuilder and trim carpenter, and owned and remodeled rental properties in the Suncoast area. He was a Freemason.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane R. (Brett) Higgins of Van Meter, Iowa; his son, Russell M. (Sarah) Cusick of North Carolina; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; stepson George (Stacy) Handy of Brooklyn, Michigan; stepdaughter Leslie Stevens of Cape Coral, Florida; three step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay Torres, and his brother, Jim Dean Cusick, Winthrop, Iowa.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 2, 2020