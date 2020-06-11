INDEPENDENCE – Nancy Dee (Wohlwend) Cothran passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in Independence. A celebration of life will be held at the Rowley Community Center on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Wilson Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a canned food item to donate or make a memorial donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry in her name.
The celebration will be streamed on Zoom. Email vcothran@cox.net for instructions on how to view.
Nancy, or Nan, was born May 10, 1941, and grew up in Thor, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bruce, and sister Roxie. Her sister, Ruth, survives.
Nancy had three children with her first husband, Richard. These include Sandy (Roger) Sattizahn of Rowley, Iowa; Russell (Tracy) Stocker of Atkins, Iowa; and Susan (Doug Schappaugh) Stocker of Grimes, Iowa.
In 1967, shortly after the Loving vs. Virginia Supreme Court decision, she married Sidney Cothran, in Kansas City. They had two children, Volney (Tracy) Cothran of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Charlotte Cothran of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as Sidney's daughter, Penny Curry of McKinney, Texas. Nancy and Sid also raised numerous foster children, including two permanent foster kids, Glenn (Melanie) Balkman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Denise (Tony) Noble of Trapp, Kentucky.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bob Sindelar of Independence, Iowa; and her two dogs, Bella and Buddy. Her extended family includes 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.