INDEPENDENCE – Nancy J. Karsten, 70, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding and Rev. Mr. Timothy Post co-celebrating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m., and a parish vigil service will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Nancy was born on September 29, 1949, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Millard L. and Bernita M. (Brammer) Sattizahn. She was raised on the family farm in rural Stanley, Iowa. In 1968, she graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in Independence. On November 16, 1968, she married Thomas M. Karsten at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence.
Nancy was an active member of St. John's Church for many years also well as secretary of the St. John's school board.
She is survived by her three children: Richard Karsten, Elizabeth Karsten, and Kathryn (Thomas) Hund, all of Independence, Iowa; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her stepfather, Leo Weber; and her siblings, Sharon McGlauglin, Michael Sattizahn, and Patrick Sattizahn.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.