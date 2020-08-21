INDEPENDENCE – Otto "Junior" Eschen Jr, 85, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Sharon Bainbridge officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at White Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
He was born on September 9, 1934, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Otto Rudolph and Elsie (Sankey) Eschen Sr. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1953. On September 26, 1954, he and the former JoAnn Terry were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Mr. Eschen was a petroleum marketer and automobile mechanic at Bill and Don's Phillips 66 for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Independence.
Mr. Eschen is survived by two daughters, DeeAnn (Eric) Sage of Dunkerton, Iowa, and Debbie (Mark) Merfeld of Independence; a son, Daniel (Anita) Eschen of Independence; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlas Reilly of Humboldt.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lewis Eschen, Lee Eschen, and Lavern Eschen.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.