1/1
Otto "Junior" Eschen Jr
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – Otto "Junior" Eschen Jr, 85, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Sharon Bainbridge officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at White Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

He was born on September 9, 1934, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Otto Rudolph and Elsie (Sankey) Eschen Sr. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1953. On September 26, 1954, he and the former JoAnn Terry were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death in 2015.

Mr. Eschen was a petroleum marketer and automobile mechanic at Bill and Don's Phillips 66 for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Independence.

Mr. Eschen is survived by two daughters, DeeAnn (Eric) Sage of Dunkerton, Iowa, and Debbie (Mark) Merfeld of Independence; a son, Daniel (Anita) Eschen of Independence; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlas Reilly of Humboldt.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lewis Eschen, Lee Eschen, and Lavern Eschen.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved