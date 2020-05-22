Patricia A. Cherry
1932 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Patricia A. Cherry, 87, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. A private family service and burial will be held at Quasqueton Union Church and Quasqueton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Avenue SE, Independence, IA 50644.

Patricia Ann was born July 1, 1932, in Independence, Iowa, at the home of her parents, Merle W. Ghere and Grace A. (Derby) Ghere. She was a 1950 graduate of Independence High School. On April 10, 1953, Patricia travelled to Yuma, Arizona, to marry Lester J. Cherry, who was serving in the United States Marine Corps. Shortly after Lester's discharge, they returned to Iowa where they made their home on the Cherry family farm southeast of Quasqueton, Iowa.

Patricia was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church.

She is survived by four children, Linda Bell of Independence, Iowa; Lonnie (Tammy) Cherry of Winthrop, Iowa; Lorie (Kenny) Gericke of Quasqueton, Iowa; and Lee (Michelle) Cherry of Walker, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; a sister, Betty Mailley; a brother, William Ghere; and a son-in-law, James Bell.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
