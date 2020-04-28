|
INDEPENDENCE – Patricia A. Fowlkes, 84, of rural Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Urbana, Iowa, at the home of her daughter. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established, and cards may be directed to the family.
She was born on February 8, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Philip Barron and Marjorie Adelaide (Meggison) Bisdorf.
Mrs. Fowlkes is survived by two daughters, Tina (Cliff) Mohling of Vinton, Iowa, and Mary (Michael) Evans of Urbana, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Oscar Fowlkes; her parents; a son, Scott Fowlkes; a daughter, Lisa Fowlkes; three brothers; and one sister.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020