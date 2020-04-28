Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fowlkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Bisdorf) Fowlkes


1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Patricia A. (Bisdorf) Fowlkes Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Patricia A. Fowlkes, 84, of rural Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Urbana, Iowa, at the home of her daughter. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established, and cards may be directed to the family.

She was born on February 8, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Philip Barron and Marjorie Adelaide (Meggison) Bisdorf.

Mrs. Fowlkes is survived by two daughters, Tina (Cliff) Mohling of Vinton, Iowa, and Mary (Michael) Evans of Urbana, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Oscar Fowlkes; her parents; a son, Scott Fowlkes; a daughter, Lisa Fowlkes; three brothers; and one sister.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -