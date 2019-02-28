INDEPENDENCE – Patricia A. Zerba, 83 years old, of Independence, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point. She was born on May 4, 1935, in Waterloo, the daughter of Earl Leonard and Nellie Grace (Hanks) Tyler. On May 25, 1954, she and Lawrence Guy Zerba were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Mrs. Zerba is survived by a daughter; a son; and two sisters: Petty Fry of Ames and Dixie (John) Eschen of Independence.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and five brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the funeral home.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2019