OELWEIN – Patricia J. Brown, 76, of Oelwein and formerly of Guttenberg, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home. Public graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup. A celebration of life followed at the Jesup Golf and Country Club.
Patricia Jane Van Brocklin was born December 7, 1943, at the Amana Colonies in rural Iowa County, the daughter of Walter William Van Brocklin and Marie Margaret (Lang) Van Brocklin.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Larry, of Oelwein; one son; two daughters; two brothers; and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Van Brocklin; and six sisters, Margaret Berry, Dorothy Van Brocklin, Deloris Teepe, Helen Teepe, Inus Sankey, and Darlene Westcott.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials will be directed to the family.
