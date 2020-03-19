|
|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Patricia J. Ferres, 78, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation of Independence – West Campus in Independence. Memorial services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ferres is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jeffrey; a son; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A full obituary will run at a later date
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020