INDEPENDENCE – Patricia J. Ferres, 78, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at ABCM Rehab of Independence – West Campus. Private committal services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.
She was born on May 29, 1941, in Independence, the daughter of Raymond and Nellie Louise (Fowlkes) Straw. She attended high school in Independence. On November 23, 1959, she and Jeffrey Thomas Ferres were married in San Francisco, California. For several years, she owned and operated Rush Park Café in Independence. She also worked in the dietary department at Peoples Memorial Hospital in Independence. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence and the Order of Eastern Star.
Mrs. Ferres is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jeffrey; one son, Robert "Red" (Robyn) Ferres of Quasqueton, Iowa; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Ferres; four brothers; and a sister.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.