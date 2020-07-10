CEDAR RAPIDS – Patricia J. "Pat" Stone, 65, of Cedar Rapids passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. A private funeral mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church.



Patricia Jean Hullermann was born on March 25, 1955, in Manchester, Iowa, to Theodore and Pearl (Neuhaus) Hullermann. Raised on the family farm in Lamont, she had a true sense of family and a good work ethic. She was crowned the 1974 Buchanan County Pork Producers Queen. Pat moved to Cedar Rapids and attended Kirkwood College. While playing on softball and bowling leagues, Pat met a number of people who became lifelong friends. Full-time work started at Rockwell-Collins, then J-TEC, Amana, and later Rockwell-Collins, retiring from there as production operator in 2009 with 22 years.



Pat married James D. Stone on May 8, 1993. She enjoyed snow and water skiing, boating, car shows, playing games and cards, travel, Lamont Legion fish fries, and visiting family and friends. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a giving person and always willing to help, such as providing care for several elderly ladies and babysitting. She loved children, and she and Jim hosted three exchange students, each one for an entire Linn-Mar school year. She had a beautiful soul and had a passion for life that gave her the will to fight well beyond the prognosis of a debilitating disease. She was determined and sometimes a bit stubborn, but always kept her positive spirit.



She is survived by her husband, James Stone; mother, Pearl Hullermann; siblings Randy (Dana) Hullermann and Larry (Melanie Nelson) Hullermann; nephews Alex (Ashleigh) Hullermann, Tim (Candace) Hullermann, and Nick (Erin Yocum) Hullermann; niece, Megan (Ryan) Armstrong; four great-nephews; and two great-nieces.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Hullermann.



Memorial donations may be directed to St. Elizabeth Seaton and Xavier High School.





